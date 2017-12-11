Seafarer is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Seafarer is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Seafarer measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes.

Seafarer has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Her interior design is by Sheryl McLaughlin.

Seafarer also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Seafarer is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Seafarer has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Seafarer has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 4,069 litres.

Accommodation

Seafarer accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seafarer has a hull NB of 7629.