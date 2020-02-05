Seafari is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Seafari measures 28.30 feet in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Seafari has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Seafari has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Seafari has a fuel capacity of 18,168 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

Accommodation

Seafari accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seafari flies the flag of the United States.