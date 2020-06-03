Superyacht Seafaris is an incredible motor yacht based in glorious Cairns Australia, in the heart of the incredible Great Barrier Reef. Offering a charter experience that is second to none, Seafaris is the perfect vessel for those wanting to escape from civilization and cruise among the lush islands and dive deep into the bounteous waters of the South Pacific. Built at Australian shipyard Forgacs in 2006 by Incat Crowther, Seafaris is a sleek and sturdy vessel bursting with luxurious amenities and incredible opportunities for the charterer.

With a maximum speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots, Seafaris and her expert crew of seven are able to cater to every itinerary and desire. Guests can experience as much or as little of this stunning area while they bask in the sumptuous luxuries on offer. Able to accommodate 10 guests in one master suite and four double staterooms, the delicious textures of Seafaris’ interiors are second to none. Cream suede, stitched leather and crimson Australian Jarrah timber create a magnificent atmosphere of unctuous textures and an overall seductive atmosphere.

Designed specifically for yacht charters into the Great Barrier Reef, Seafaris comes seriously equipped with every kind of water toy. There is scuba equipment enough for three, including tanks and B’C’s, though more can be hired, two kayaks, a wakeboard and tows, fishing gear, snorkelling equipment, one three man Bombardier Sea Doo wave runner as well as a nine metre Cairns custom tender housed on a hydraulic platform between hulls on the main deck and a six metre Swift tender nestled on the top deck. These tenders make fishing and diving expeditions for guests an easy adventure as well as making shore transfers a cinch

Due to the locale, it should come as no surprise that fish will make up a large part of the menu. Fishing enthusiasts will love the bounty of coral trout, Spanish mackerel, red emperor, painted crayfish, mud crabs and prawns in the area. Whether you and your guests haul them in or you decide to leave it to the crew, the chef will prepare them in the open-air teppanyaki bar which will leave you enjoying a delicious meal of fresher fish than you’ve ever tasted before.

Other onboard facilities include a gymnasium with treadmill, punching bag and hand weights, Cinema with a fifty DVD library, hydrotherapy spa, sun deck especially designed for privacy and relaxation with numerous lounges and three exquisite dining areas, both inside and outside.

Activities offered to the guests by the lively crew Seafaris include scuba diving, making use of the professional onboard dive facilities, snorkelling, swimming, reef fishing, water skiing, wake boarding and island hopping.

Motor yacht Seafaris is available for charter is available in the summer season in Australia and throughout the South Pacific with winter cruising in the same region.