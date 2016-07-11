Seafire is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Seafire is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Seafire measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 8 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Model

Seafire is a semi-custom AB 140 model.

The AB 140 is the largest semi-custom range produced by AB Yachts, presenting a range of 41.60 metre open-style yachts intended for owners who desire speed and luxury. Although she features the attractive addition of a flybridge, the model is still defined by the same cutting-edge technology found in the rest of the AB line, and waterjets that allow her to reach staggering speeds over 50 knots.

Other yachts based on this AB 140 semi-custom model include: Elizaveta, My Toy, Tuasempre.

Performance and Capabilities

Seafire has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 36.00 knots. She is powered by 1 su 600 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a waterjets propulsion system.

Seafire has a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seafire accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.