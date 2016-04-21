Seaflower is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Seaflower is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Seaflower measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 405 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seaflower has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Seaflower also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Seaflower has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seaflower has a fuel capacity of 52,640 litres, and a water capacity of 17,600 litres.

She also has a range of 4,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seaflower accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seaflower is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 787.

Seaflower is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.