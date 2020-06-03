Seagull II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1952 by Uljanik Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2009.

Seagull II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1952 by Uljanik Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Seagull II measures 54.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 475 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seagull II has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Water Line ltd..

Seagull II also features naval architecture by Uljanik Shipyard and Water Line ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

Seagull II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seagull II has a fuel capacity of 4,300 litres, and a water capacity of 250 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seagull II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seagull II flies the flag of Malta.