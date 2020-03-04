Seagull of Cayman is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Seagull of Cayman measures 39.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.34 feet and a beam of 7.85 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Seagull of Cayman has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Seagull of Cayman has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Seagull of Cayman has a fuel capacity of 51,406 litres, and a water capacity of 16,845 litres.

Accommodation

Seagull of Cayman accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.