Seahawk is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Seahawk measures 60.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 12.30 feet and a beam of 11.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Seahawk has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Perini Navi.

Her interior design is by Christian Liaigre.

Seahawk also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Seahawk has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.

Seahawk has a fuel capacity of 47,500 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seahawk accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seahawk is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2193.

Seahawk is an ABS: Malta Cross A1 Yachting Service; Malta Cross AMS + MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.