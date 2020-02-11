Seahorse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands.

Seahorse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Seahorse measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 609 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seahorse has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Seahorse also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Seahorse has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seahorse has a fuel capacity of 106,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,470 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seahorse accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seahorse is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 434.

Seahorse is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.