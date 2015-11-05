Sealion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hakvoort Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Sealion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hakvoort Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Sealion measures 31.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 208 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sealion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Sealion has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sealion has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sealion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sealion has a hull NB of BN208.

Sealion is a Lloyds 100A1 LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.