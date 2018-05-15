SeaLook is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by CCN in Carrara, Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

SeaLook measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet.

SeaLook has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

SeaLook is a semi-custom Cerri 102' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 102' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Muse, Francesca, 102 CCN Flying Sport, Toby.

Performance and Capabilities

SeaLook has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

SeaLook is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by CCN in Carrara, Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

SeaLook measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet.

SeaLook has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

SeaLook is a semi-custom Cerri 102' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 102' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Muse, Francesca, 102 CCN Flying Sport, Toby.

Performance and Capabilities

SeaLook has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

SeaLook has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

SeaLook has a hull NB of 102/05.