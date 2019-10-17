Sealyon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Sealyon measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.46 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Sealyon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Argent Design.

Sealyon also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

Sealyon is a semi-custom ISASPORT 120 model.

The ISA 120 series is the smallest range of the company’s semi-custom range and features a collection of composite super yachts measuring 36.45 metres in length. The concept was the vision of the team at ISA and the naval architecture of the line is the responsibility of the in-house technical department. The streamlined exterior and sleek-looking design is the work of Andrea Vallicelli while the interior design of the more recent launches have benefited from the talent of the Cristiano Gatto Design Team.

Other yachts based on this ISASPORT 120 semi-custom model include: Junie, Firouzeh, Matsu, Dolceaqua, Happy Hour, Gemini GG, Sun Glider II, Midnight Sun II For Milou, Midnight Sun For Milou, Soiree.

Performance and Capabilities

Sealyon has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Sealyon has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sealyon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sealyon is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 120.5.

Sealyon is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.