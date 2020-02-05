Sealyon (ex: Candyscape II) saw the light as a VSY in-house project and embodies all the exclusive features which form the very cornerstone of the shipyard’s commercial mission in the yachting world. This was to conceive and create superior leisure crafts, each with a unique wow-factor - aimed at the discerning client rather than the crowd - and the shipyard’s only tools to engage such interest was in terms of innovative design, hi-technology and unquestionable quality.

Thus VSY’s first project took off in collaboration with Espen Øino and a timeless design which saw the happy blending of the traditional and the modern in restrained, elegant lines and simplicity tempered with rigour, all of which can be seen in her slim clean lines and volumes.

The hull is fitted with the best mechanical/electronic equipment available, including the possibility of joystick control and dynamic positioning. The yacht abounds in such hi-tech equipment in number and size, providing maximum efficiency at low acoustic levels and exceptional manoeuvrability which is clearly evident when moving in the most restricted spaces.

A feature of particular note is undoubtedly that of her total respect for the environment. For this she achieved the RINA Green Plus certification and was the first yacht ever to receive this accolade.

But the real feather in the cap of this project was the fact that the Owners chose to include their own brand name in the interior design itself - giving as a result, an eclectic collection of detailed decoration using veneers, fabrics, leathers, metals and stones to create a truly unique floating wonder that VSY has made a reality.

Sealyon (ex: Candyscape II) is undoubtedly a yacht that has fulfilled its mission statement, both on behalf of the yard, who set out to achieve the highest build quality, and for the owners who, in conjunction with their design team at Candy & Candy and furniture manufacturer Oldenburger have created a superbly comfortable, well decorated and detailed interior that meets their exact specifications.

The result of all this? First prize in her category both at the World Superyacht Awards and at the International Yacht Awards by “design et al”, admired for her elegant and comfortable external deck areas, incomparable interior design, environmental engineering, value for money, practical layout and excellent service areas.