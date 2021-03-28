Sean Paquito IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Maguro.

Design

Sean Paquito IV measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet.

Sean Paquito IV has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Paco.

Sean Paquito IV also features naval architecture by Lavranos Marine Design Ltd.

Performance and Capabilities

Sean Paquito IV has a top speed of 11.00 knots.

Sean Paquito IV has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sean Paquito IV accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sean Paquito IV is a S.A.M.S.A. class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.