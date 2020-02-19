Seanna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Seanna measures 65.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 12.10 feet.

Seanna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Seanna also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Seanna has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Seanna accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seanna has a hull NB of FB 254.

Seanna flies the flag of Isle of Man.