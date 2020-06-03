We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27m
Year 1983
Seaquence
Motor Yacht
Seaquence is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Seaquence measures 27.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Seaquence has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Seaquence accommodates up to 10 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Seaquence is MCA compliant
Seaquence is an ABS A1 class yacht.