Seaquence is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Seaquence measures 27.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Seaquence has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Seaquence accommodates up to 10 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seaquence is MCA compliant

Seaquence is an ABS A1 class yacht.