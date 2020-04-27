Seaquinn is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Seaquinn measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.24 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Seaquinn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Seaquinn also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Seaquinn is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Seaquinn has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Seaquinn is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Seaquinn measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.24 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Seaquinn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Seaquinn also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Seaquinn is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Seaquinn has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Seaquinn has a fuel capacity of 20,745 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Seaquinn accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.