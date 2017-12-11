Seas The Moment is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Pacific Mariner, in the United States.

Design

Seas The Moment measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.57 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Seas The Moment has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Seas The Moment also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Seas The Moment has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Seas The Moment has a fuel capacity of 10,145 litres, and a water capacity of 1,609 litres.

Accommodation

Seas The Moment accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seas The Moment flies the flag of the USA.