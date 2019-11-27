Seascape is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Pershing in Mondolfo, Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Seascape measures 33.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Seascape has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 330 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seascape accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.