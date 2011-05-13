We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Seascape
2001|
Motor Yacht
Seascape is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Destiny Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Seascape measures 31.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 89 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Seascape has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Seascape has a fuel capacity of 17,790 litres, and a water capacity of 4,700 litres.
Accommodation
Seascape accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.