Length 31.08m
Year 2001

Seascape

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Seascape is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Destiny Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Seascape measures 31.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 89 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Seascape has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seascape has a fuel capacity of 17,790 litres, and a water capacity of 4,700 litres.

Accommodation

Seascape accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

34Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.1m

crew:

-

draft:

1.77m
