Length 67m
Year 2017
SeaSense
2017|
Motor Yacht
SeaSense is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
SeaSense measures 67 metres in length.
SeaSense has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Her interior design is by AREA.
SeaSense also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Performance and Capabilities
SeaSense has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .
Accommodation
SeaSense accommodates up to 12 guests .
Other Specifications
SeaSense has a hull NB of FB 268.