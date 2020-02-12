SeaSense is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

SeaSense measures 67 metres in length.

SeaSense has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Her interior design is by AREA.

SeaSense also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

SeaSense has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

SeaSense accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

SeaSense has a hull NB of FB 268.