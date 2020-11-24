Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.78m
Year 2010

Seaventure

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Seaventure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Seaventure measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Seaventure has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Seaventure has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Seaventure accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.73m
Other Hargrave Custom yachts
Featured Events