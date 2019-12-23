Seawalk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Seawalk measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.06 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,166 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seawalk has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanco.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Seawalk also features naval architecture by Kusch Yachts and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Seawalk has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Seawalk has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seawalk accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seawalk is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y565.

Seawalk is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.