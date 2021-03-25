Seawolf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by J. & K. Smits Scheepswerven and most recently refitted in 2006.

Seawolf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by J. & K. Smits Scheepswerven and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Seawolf measures 58.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.45 metres and a beam of 11.22 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 791 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seawolf has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by DBR Huisman.

Her interior design is by Astilleros de Mallorca.

Seawolf also features naval architecture by DBR Huisman.

Performance and Capabilities

Seawolf has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.40 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seawolf has a fuel capacity of 220,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 32,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seawolf accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seawolf is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 858.

Seawolf is an ABS/LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.