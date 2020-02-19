SeaXplorer 65 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Damen.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

SeaXplorer 65 measures 65.00 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Azure Naval Architects.

Model

With the 65-metre SeaXplorer 65, the Owner has the global capability and equipment for any destination on Earth, including a helicopter hangar.

Performance and Capabilities

SeaXplorer 65 has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by 8v 4000 m90 diesel engines .

Accommodation

SeaXplorer 65 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.