Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 65m
Year 2019

SeaXplorer 65

2019

|

Motor Yacht

SeaXplorer 65 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Damen.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

SeaXplorer 65 measures 65.00 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Azure Naval Architects.

SeaXplorer 65 also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Model

SeaXplorer 65 is a semi-custom SeaXplorer 65 model.

With the 65-metre SeaXplorer 65, the Owner has the global capability and equipment for any destination on Earth, including a helicopter hangar.

Performance and Capabilities

SeaXplorer 65 has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by 8v 4000 m90 diesel engines .

Accommodation

SeaXplorer 65 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

-

crew:

20

draft:

-
Other Damen yachts
Related News