SeaXplorer 77 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Damen, in the Netherlands.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

SeaXplorer 77 measures 77.00 metres in length and has a beam of 14.00 feet.

Her exterior design is by Azure Naval Architects.

SeaXplorer 77 also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Damen.

Performance and Capabilities

SeaXplorer 77 has a top speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

SeaXplorer 77 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.