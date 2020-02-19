Length 77m
Year 2020
SeaXplorer 77
2020|
Motor Yacht
SeaXplorer 77 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Damen, in the Netherlands.
One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.
Design
SeaXplorer 77 measures 77.00 metres in length and has a beam of 14.00 feet.Her exterior design is by Azure Naval Architects.
SeaXplorer 77 also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Damen.
Performance and Capabilities
SeaXplorer 77 has a top speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
SeaXplorer 77 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.