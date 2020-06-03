Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 2008

Sebahat Sultan

2008

|

Motor/Sailer Yacht

Sebahat Sultan is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Turkyacht & Gulet Charter.

Design

Sebahat Sultan measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.87 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sebahat Sultan has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sebahat Sultan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

5.6m

crew:

3

draft:

2.87m
Other Turkyacht & Gulet Charter yacht
Featured Events