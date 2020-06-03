Sebahat Sultan is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Turkyacht & Gulet Charter.

Design

Sebahat Sultan measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.87 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sebahat Sultan has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sebahat Sultan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.