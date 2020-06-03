We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24m
Year 2008
Sebahat Sultan
2008|
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Sebahat Sultan is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Turkyacht & Gulet Charter.
Design
Sebahat Sultan measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.87 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Sebahat Sultan has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Sebahat Sultan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.