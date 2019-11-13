Second Love is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport, in the United States.

Second Love is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Second Love measures 34.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.71 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Second Love has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Second Love also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Second Love is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Second Love has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Second Love has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Second Love accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Second Love has a hull NB of 7734.

Second Love flies the flag of the USA.