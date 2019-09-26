Secret is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Secret measures 82.30 feet in length and has a beam of 12.40 feet.

Secret has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Her interior design is by Jim Harris.

Secret also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Secret has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Secret accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Secret has a hull NB of 6493.

Secret flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.