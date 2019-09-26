Secret
2013|
Motor Yacht
Secret is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Secret measures 82.30 feet in length and has a beam of 12.40 feet.
Secret has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.
Her interior design is by Jim Harris.
Secret also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Secret has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Secret accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.
Other Specifications
Secret has a hull NB of 6493.
Secret flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.