Secret Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Secret Life measures 45.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 8.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 420 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Secret Life has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Secret Life also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Secret Life has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Secret Life has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Secret Life accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Secret Life has a hull NB of 604.

Secret Life is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.