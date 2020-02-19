Secret Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Secret Love measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 303 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Secret Love has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Amels.

Her interior design is by Struik & Hamerslag.

Secret Love also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Secret Love has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Secret Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Secret Love measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 303 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Secret Love has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Amels.

Her interior design is by Struik & Hamerslag.

Secret Love also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Secret Love has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Secret Love has a fuel capacity of 46,900 litres, and a water capacity of 9,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Secret Love accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Secret Love has a hull NB of 422.

Secret Love is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.