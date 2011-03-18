Secret Spot is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Secret Spot measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Secret Spot has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Secret Spot accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Secret Spot flies the flag of Marshall Islands.