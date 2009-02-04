Sedation is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Sedation is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sedation measures 43.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sedation has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diaship Design Team.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Sedation also features naval architecture by Diaship Design Team.

Performance and Capabilities

Sedation has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sedation has a fuel capacity of 66,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sedation accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sedation has a hull NB of 9743.

Sedation is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.