Sedation A is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sedation A measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Sedation A has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Sedation A is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Jems, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

Sedation A has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Sedation A has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sedation A accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sedation A is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13644.

Sedation A is an ABS X A1 Yachting Service AMS class yacht.