Sefira is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Sefira measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Model

Sefira is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.

Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Nicka, Cudu, Antarah, Michela.

Performance and Capabilities

Sefira has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines .

Accommodation

Sefira accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.