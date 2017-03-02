Sehamia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Gulf Craft, in United Arab Emirates.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Sehamia measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 450 tonnes.

Sehamia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

Sehamia also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Model

Sehamia is a semi-custom Majesty 155 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 155 semi-custom model include: Escape.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 16v2000mdec diesel detroit diesel engines

Sehamia has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Sehamia has a hull NB of 155/002.