Selene 103 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Jet Tern Marine, in China.

Design

Selene 103 measures 31.40 metres in length.

Selene 103 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Accommodation

Selene 103 accommodates up to 1 guests .