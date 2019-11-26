Selene 56 m aluminium ketch, represents the ultimate evolution of the successful 56m-series. Her design has been optimised by Perini Navi in consultation with Ron Holland Design to achieve high performance under sail. Perini Navi 's Interior Design Department realized a modern interpretation of Art Déco style. The style is reflect ed in the wide and rich variety of precious and refined materials. Woods such as ebony, frisé maple, wengè, Myrthus and Bavona briar-roots are integrated with stainless steel, leather, parchment and white Afion marble.

On the main deck , a lateral corridor, located to port side, allows the crew transit from the aft cockpit to the crew quarters – through the pantry and the wheel house – without interfering with the privacy of the guests. The grand saloon, bar and dining are separated by sliding doors. This gives the feeling of being in an open space, but with the privacy of separated areas. The flying bridge offers a spa pool, sun mattresses , and casual dining . Below, shaded by the bridge overhang, the aft guest cockpit offers comfortable al fresco dining and lounging together with a plasma television and entertainment system .

Selene features a very elegant innovation in her transom, which hydraulically opens and reveals a structural stair case ending with a wide swimming platform for guests comfortable access to the sea. She also has a swimming platform located on the port side created from the door of her spacious lazarette.

Accommodations

Accomodation for 12 guests in 5 cabins, include a full-beam master suite with sitting room, walk in wardrobe, his and her bath and shower room. There are two large double cabins with bathrooms and two twin bedded cabins each with a shower room and an additional pullman.