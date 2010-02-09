Phoebe is a 30.15m Moonen 99 Alu, built in 2009 by Moonen Shipyards. Phoebe features exterior desin by René van der Velden and naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs, whilst her interior designed is the work of Rhoades Young.

Motor yacht Phoebe has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 6.80m and a 1.80m draft. She is built to MCA and BV standards.



Phoebe offers accommodation for up to eight guests in four suites including a full-beam master suite, large VIP suite and two twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to three crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

The 30.15m superyacht has a cruising speed of 19 knots, max speed of 26 knots and a range of 2500 nautical miles from her 18900-litre fuel tanks.