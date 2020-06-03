Read online now
Length 27.93m
Year 2015

Selene 92

2015

Motor Yacht

Selene 92 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Jet Tern Marine, in China.

Design

Selene 92 measures 27.93 metres in length.

Selene 92 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Accommodation

Selene 92 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
