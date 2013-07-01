Selene 92' Ocean Explorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Selene Yachts.

Design

Selene 92' Ocean Explorer measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Selene 92' Ocean Explorer has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Her interior design is by Howard Chen.

Selene 92' Ocean Explorer also features naval architecture by Guido de Groot Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Selene 92' Ocean Explorer has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Selene 92' Ocean Explorer has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

Accommodation

Selene 92' Ocean Explorer accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.