Seljm
1980|
Sail Yacht
Seljm is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1980 by Cantieri Sangermani .
Design
Seljm measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.
Seljm has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.
Seljm also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.
Performance and Capabilities
Seljm has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Seljm has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Seljm accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Seljm has a hull NB of 209.