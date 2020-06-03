Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34m
Year 1980

Seljm

1980

|

Sail Yacht

Seljm is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1980 by Cantieri Sangermani .

Design

Seljm measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Seljm has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Seljm also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Seljm has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Seljm is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1980 by Cantieri Sangermani .

Design

Seljm measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Seljm has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Seljm also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Seljm has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Seljm has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Seljm accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seljm has a hull NB of 209.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

10Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.01m

crew:

6

draft:

3.6m
Other Cantieri Sangermani yachts
Featured Events