Seljm is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1980 by Cantieri Sangermani .

Design

Seljm measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Seljm has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Seljm also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Seljm has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Seljm has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Seljm accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seljm has a hull NB of 209.