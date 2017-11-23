Selqet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Pacific Mariner.

Design

Selqet measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Selqet has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Selqet has a fuel capacity of 8,763 litres, and a water capacity of 1,495 litres.

Accommodation

Selqet accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Selqet flies the flag of BVI.