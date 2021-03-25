Sensation is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sensation Yachts.

Sensation is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sensation Yachts.

Design

Sensation measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sensation has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Gelko Kaniza.

Sensation also features naval architecture by Sensation Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sensation has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sensation has a fuel capacity of 72,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sensation accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sensation is MCA compliant, her hull NB is SY24.

Sensation is a MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.