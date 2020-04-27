Sensation is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sensation measures 34.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Sensation has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Sensation also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Sensation is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Sensation has a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Sensation is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sensation measures 34.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Sensation has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Sensation also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Sensation is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Sensation has a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Sensation has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,900 litres.

Accommodation

Sensation accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sensation has a hull NB of 7714.

Sensation flies the flag of Marshall Islands.