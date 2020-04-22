We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 33.75m
Year 1989
Sensation of Auckland
Sail Yacht
Sensation of Auckland is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Sensation Yachts.
Design
Sensation of Auckland measures 33.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 7.44 metres.
Sensation of Auckland has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Her interior design is by Winch Design.
Sensation of Auckland also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Sensation of Auckland has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Sensation of Auckland accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.