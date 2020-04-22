Sensation of Auckland is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Sensation Yachts.

Design

Sensation of Auckland measures 33.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 7.44 metres.

Sensation of Auckland has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Sensation of Auckland also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sensation of Auckland has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Sensation of Auckland accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.