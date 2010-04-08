Sensei is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , in Japan and most recently refitted in 2007.

Sensei is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , in Japan and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Sensei measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 289 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sensei has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Sensei also features naval architecture by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .

Performance and Capabilities

Sensei has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sensei has a fuel capacity of 29,144 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sensei accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sensei is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Sensei is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.