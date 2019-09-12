Sensei is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Wally, in Italy.

Sensei is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Wally, in Italy.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Sensei measures 28.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.92 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sensei has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Sensei also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Sensei has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sensei has a fuel capacity of 1,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Sensei accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.