Motor yacht Senses is a truly exceptional charter vessel: re-fit to serve as a discovery yacht, the sturdy, masculine exterior of this superyachts contrasts beautifully with its seductive interior. Built in 1999 at the German shipyard Fr.Schweers and under the direction of Kusch Yachts, superyacht Senses has been touted as one of the most remarkable conversion projects to date. Captain Geordie Nicholson is an experienced circumnavigator whose slew of trips round the globe onboard Senses will help make every charter a completely unforgettable and boutique experience.

The interior of Senses is designed to be a luxurious respite from the possibly harsh environs outside: created by Martin Francis, the unique, harmonious interior combines spectacular woods with soft cream furnishings, all accented by the incredible works of art from the owner’s spectacular private collection.

Motor yacht Senses is able to accommodate 12 guests in one master’s suite, two double staterooms and two twin cabins, as well as the option to convert the gym into an additional twin accommodation with en-suite bathroom. All guests and Owner’s suites are located on the lower deck for maximum comfort with the Owner’s full beam stateroom lying aft and amidships. A double door leading to the Owner’s lobby lies forward of the Owner’s suite, while on the starboard side of the Owner’s suite is a sitting area with a separate sitting and office area directly opposite. Huge opening windows flood the Owner’s suite with natural light and exquisite views while underway. A king-size bed lies central to an entertainment centre, with the lovely addition of his and hers bathrooms, as well as a dressing room. Identical twin cabins with a desk, entertainment centre, sofa and en-suite bathroom with tub and twin sinks lies forward while further aft there are two identical king-size staterooms each with a desk, entertainment centre, sofa and en-suite bathroom with tub and twin sinks. Every guest cabin comes equipped with a TV, VCR and CD stereo.

Other notable features of Senses include a Jacuzzi, gymnasium, sauna and steam room and helipad, while systems include satellite television, zero-speed stabilisers, Satcom and cellular communications, internet access and a Sanyo multi-large screen projector.

Active guests will adore Senses’ onboard arsenal of toys which include two 3 man Yamaha wave runners, two stand up Yamaha single man wave runners, six full sets of dive gear, a dive compressor, water skis and tows, snorkelling gear and three kayaks. The tender collection includes a twelve metre Nelson enclosed launch, seven metre semi-rigid inflatable rib, eight metre classic L Francis Herreshoff sloop, five metre Hobie wave cat and a seven metre Grady fishing boat.



Motor yacht Senses is available for charter around the world with an upcoming season tentatively set for the following areas:

03/09 – 11/09 San Diego, Hawai’i, Marshall Islands, Indonesia, Singapore, Seychelles

11/09-12/09 Seychelles, Madagascar

01/10 – 03/10 Seychelles

04/10 – 06/10 Red Sea, Malta, England, Baltic, London