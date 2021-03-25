Sentimental Journey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Lloyds Ships in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Sentimental Journey measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Sentimental Journey has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sentimental Journey has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Sentimental Journey has a fuel capacity of 19,682 litres, and a water capacity of 2,823 litres.

Accommodation

Sentimental Journey accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sentimental Journey flies the flag of the USA.